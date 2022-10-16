HEROES: Pickup Slammed By Train In Hackensack, Firefighters Extricate Trapped Occupant

An occupant was extricated after a pickup truck was rammed by a commuter train in Hackensack, witnesses said.

City firefighters cut the top off the Honda Ridgeline's cab after it was struck shortly before midnight Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Central Avenue crossing.

A large crowd gathered as firefighters worked intently.

They got the victim out roughly 40 minutes later.

An ambulance took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on injuries or condition.

HUMC EMTs and a unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center responded along with city police.

PHOTOS: Jo Fehl

