Hackensack SWAT Standoff Ends, Man Wanted In Earlier Teaneck Incident Arrested

UPDATE: A SWAT standoff in Hackensack ended peacefully with the arrest Wednesday night of a man who'd been sought by police for an incident hours earlier that forced a shelter-in-place at FDU and a lockdown at the Bergen Academies, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources identified him as Andrew Deininger, 48, a former Hasbrouck Heights resident who they said had recently moved to Hackensack.

Streets were closed as a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and members of the county Crisis Negotiation Team joined police at a home near the corner of Main Street and Ross Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Deininger was taken into custody a little over an hour later and brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

Authorities said he'd been involved in a dispute with another man in Teaneck early Wednesday afternoon.

"A machete sheath and BB gun were recovered," the chief said shortly before 4 p.m.

The proximity to Fairleigh Dickinson prompted a shelter in place on both the Teaneck and Hackensack sides of the campus as a precaution, Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

The nearby Bergen Academies in Hackensack was locked down as a precaution, as well.

Two New Jersey State Police choppers circled the area as troopers, Bergen County sheriff's officers and police from Teaneck and Hackensack fanned out in search of the suspect.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit was also among the responders.

