Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Hackensack Pedestrian Struck, Killed, Hit-Run SUV Sought

Police
Police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing a Hackensack street Thursday night, said authorities who were searching for an SUV that fled the scene.

The 50-something resident was crossing Polifly Road near Standish Avenue when a black SUV with tinted windows struck her and kept going shortly before 7:30 p.m., responders said.

A second vehicle struck the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, they said.

The SUV sustained heavy front-end damage, leaving debris behind, responders at the scene said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and city police were investigating.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help find the fleeing SUV is asked to contact Hackensack police at (201) 646-7777.

