Hackensack Mom Drove Drunk With Child In Front Seat, Maywood Police Charge

A Hackensack woman drove drunk with her 9-year-old son in the front seat, said Maywood police who got help from a good Samaritan who followed her until officers arrived.

Responding to the concerned citizen’s call, Officer Matt Della Bella and Officer Noel Hodgins stopped Shavone Jones, 41, on Passaic Street, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Jones with charged with DWI and child endangerment and released to a responsible adult, the sergeant said.

Police also released the boy to a responsible adult and notified the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which Phayre said was conducting its own investigation.

Although New Jersey law doesn't specify when child passengers 8 or older can move from the back to the front seat, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pediatricians and other experts say it shouldn't be until they're at least 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.