Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Sites

News

Hackensack Man, 44, Found Unconscious Near RR Tracks Expected To Survive

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The body was found in the lot next to the Leckie Bus Company depot in Hackensack.
The body was found in the lot next to the Leckie Bus Company depot in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Paul Nickels

Hackensack police were trying to determine how a city man ended up unconscious behind a trash bin down the street from his home.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after he was found around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the property of Prismatx Decal on Railroad Avenue next to the Leckie Bus Company lot and across from the NJ Transit tracks.

No signs of foul play were found and the man was expected to survive, authorities said.

City police and firefighters responded along with emergency medical units from HUMC.

******

ALSO SEE: No foul play was suspected in the death of a 29-year-old Hackensack woman at her home, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Friday. READ MORE....

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.