Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 250 Fentanyl Pills, Loaded Gun Found In Disabled Pickup Near Notorious Route 287/17 Flyover
News

Hackensack High School Students Stabbed: Responders

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine (file photo)

At least two students were hospitalized with what responders said were stab wounds following a series of fights that broke out at Hackensack High School.

They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center as police converged on the school mid-afternoon Monday, Oct. 17.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims, one of whom was apparently stabbed in the chest and another in the back.

Police had identified suspects, according to multiple sources.

No further details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.