Hackensack City Hall, Other Offices Closed To Public Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Hackensack officials closed City Hall on Tuesday and said all other city offices will be closed to the public beginning next Monday amid growing concern about the statewide resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"In the interest of public health and safety, we will be closing our city offices to the public due to the rise of coronavirus infections throughout the area," Mayor John Labrosse said Tuesday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, this serves as a reminder that we are still very much battling this pandemic, and we need everybody to redouble their efforts to combat the virus," the mayor said.

City officials said state and Bergen County health officials recommended the public closures.

They also said they'll notify residents and merchants of the changes throughout the week via Nixle messaging alerts and reverse 911 calls, as well as via updates and other "pertinent information" at hackensack.org.

City offices will remain staffed by employees on an alternative schedule, and city services will still be available, they said, adding that residents "should directly contact the appropriate department if in need of city services."

A directory of city departments and their phone numbers can be found here: hackensack.org/directory.

The city also has a dedicated information portal: hackensack.org/covid19.

Citizens are also encouraged to use the city's COVID19 information email hotline if needed at info@hackensack.org.

"Residents should use this hotline as a resource if they have specific questions regarding COVID-19 responses in the city or need assistance navigating or obtaining resources available from other local, state, or federal entities," city officials said in a release. "A city employee will monitor the email address, and all questions will garner a prompt response."

Labrosse, meanwhile, urged citizens to "continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations for social distancing, mask-wearing, and handwashing.

"Whenever possible, check in on senior citizens or disabled family members, or neighbors most at risk," the mayor added. "We will get through this together."

