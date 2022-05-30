Gunman Sought In Hackensack Liquor Store Shooting

UPDATE: Details of a Memorial Day weekend shooting at a liquor store in Hackensack remained sketchy early Monday.

Apparently, a gunman dressed all in black entered Deli Mart Liquor at 789 Main Street near Spring Valley Avenue roughly 10 minutes before its scheduled 9 p.m. closing time on Sunday.

The shooter apparently got into an argument with a patron and then opened fire before running north on Main.

Police were called by firefighters from Hackensack Fire Engine Company 5 just across the street.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Uniformed officers and detectives converged on the area, cordoned off the crime scene and combed the streets for witnesses and surveillance video. A K9 unit also was summoned to try and pick up a scent.No announcements were made nor information publicly shared in the hours that followed.

Detectives were to interview the victim on Monday. More information was expected from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella sometime after that.

Agencies involved include city police, the prosecutor's office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, including its Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

