Gun-Toting Motorist, 20, Drives Into Oncoming Traffic, Rochelle Park Police Charge

A motorist being followed by a Rochelle Park police officer suddenly drove into oncoming traffic between two tractor-trailers before he was found carrying a loaded gun and ammo, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka pulled behind the black BMW with an expired temporary Texas license plate on Essex Street around 11 a.m. Monday, Lt. James DePreta said.

The driver -- later identified as Kamare Allen, 20, of the Bronx -- abruptly crossed the double-yellow line before stopping at a nearby gas station, he said.

Given consent to search the vehicle, Kiszka reported finding a .45-caliber Kahr Arms handgun, a magazine clip loaded with two rounds and a sock containing 16 additional rounds of ammunition, the lieutenant said.

Allen was charged with various weapons and ammo counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police Chief Dean Pinto noted that the gun was the fifth illegal firearm seizure and arrest made in less than a calendar year by Kiszka, who was assisted Monday by Sgt. Jared Shatkin.

