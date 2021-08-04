Fugitive Admits Swiping 94,000 Credit Card Numbers At Michaels Stores In 19 States

A fugitive who was captured in Mexico admitted his role Thursday in stealing information from 94,000 credit and debit cards used by customers at Michaels stores in 19 states, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Jose “Tito” Salazar, 44, of Riverside, CA was part of a crew that replaced card-reading terminals at the arts and crafts retailer with wireless imitations that they used to capture customers' bank account numbers and PINs, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

They then created copycat cards that were then used to withdraw more than $500,000 from hundreds of victims' bank accounts at various ATMs, she said.

The crew replaced 88 terminals with imitations in 80 different stores operated by Michaels across 19 states, a federal complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden says.

Michaels has:

58 stores in New York;

54 stores in Pennsylvania;

34 stores in New Jersey;

22 stores in Connecticut.

A federal grand jury in Camden indicted Salazar in 2015.

He remained a fugitive until September 2020, when he was captured in Mexico City.

Salazar was returned to the U.S. via Philadelphia International Airport this past January and has remained in federal custody ever since.

Rather than go to trial, Salazar took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud via videoconference with a U.S. District Court judge in Camden in exchange for leniency, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

One co-defendant Angel Angulo, also of Riverside, was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in federal prison after he admitted his role in the ring. Another, Crystal Banuelos was sentenced to time served and five years of probation.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas and sentences.

She also thanked special agents with the U.S. Marshal Service and the International Criminal Police Organization.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Fayer of Honig’s Economic Crimes Unit.

