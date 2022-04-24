Free Food, Pet Supplies Offered To Bergen Residents At 'No Empty Bowls'

Free pet food and necessary supplies will be distributed to Bergen County pet owners in need beginning next month.

The "No Empty Bowls" pet food bank will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- except holidays -- beginning May 8 at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro (100 United Lane).

There's no appointment needed to be served during the special collaboration between the Bergen County Animal Shelter and the Bergen County SPCA.

The one thing you do need is identification proving that you are a Bergen County resident.

