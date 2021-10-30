Fire Across From Maywood Firehouse Quickly Extinguished (Of Course)

Maywood firefighters quickly doused a house blaze that broke out across from their firehouse late Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the apparently-electrical Park Avenue basement fire across from the municipal complex, which includes the fire and police departments and First Aid Squad.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Hackensack and Rochelle Park. Meanwhile, police diverted traffic away from the scene.

A report that the fire may have been caused by illegal work being done at the home couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The Maywood Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating. A borough building inspector was notified, as well.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis

Coincidentally, a blaze broke out Thursday night in a home around the corner from a Paramus firehouse.

SEE: Paramus Firefighters Douse House Blaze

