Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home

UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry.

Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Firefighters met heavy flames on the second floor and attic, quickly forcing them to work from the exterior.

A short time later the roof and entire top floor collapsed.

They had the fire officially under control by 3 a.m.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park, South Hackensack and Wood-Ridge.

The Little Ferry Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating the cause.

