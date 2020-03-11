ELECTION DAY: How To Vote, Find Polling Places In NJ, Report Problems At Polls

More than 3 million people have already voted. Have you?
New Jersey voters have a few different options this Election Day.
Scroll down for more on how to vote.
- Visit a polling place: There are fewer open this year, and things will look a lot different (click here to find a polling station near you). Instead of going into a polling station, you'll get a paper provisional ballot. Those will be counted Nov. 10. Why so late? A couple reasons: To make sure that anyone who voted by mail didn't also vote in person, and because it's the last day that ballots postmarked for Election Day can be received.
- Put it in a drop box: Election workers are collecting ballots from drop boxes until 8 p.m. Click here to find one near you.
- Bring your mail-in ballot to a polling place: Poll workers are accepting mail-in ballots any time before 8 p.m., when polls close.
- Bring your mail-in ballot to your local elections board: Check the front of the envelope for the address. Make sure to drop it off before 8 p.m.
To report suspicious activity at the polls, call the New Jersey Voter Protection Hotline at 1-877-NJVOTER or contact your local election officials.
Have photos or news tips? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.