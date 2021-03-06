Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Ecuadoran Fugitive In Hackensack Child Sex Case Returned After Capture On Long Island

Jerry DeMarco
Jorge Luis Mora
Jorge Luis Mora Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A fugitive Ecuadoran national from Hackensack who was captured on Long Island was returned to New Jersey this week to face charges of raping a pre-teen.

ICE placed a detainer on Jorge Luis Mora, 37, whom a local judge in Hackensack ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending trial following his extradition Friday from New York.

Mora became a fugitive after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office charged him earlier this year with sexually assaulting the victim in Hackensack in 2013.

He already had a criminal record, with arrests in 2017 for harassment and violating a court order of protection and in 2011 for simple assault, records show.

Detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit tracked Mora to a location in Suffolk County, where the prosecutor said local sheriff’s officers captured him on Feb. 11.

A judge later ordered Mora returned to New Jersey following an extradition hearing.

