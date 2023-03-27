Dealer Caught In Sting Had Several Pounds Of Deadly Fentanyl, Ounces Of Coke: Bergen Prosecutor

An accused drug dealer snared in an undercover sting was carrying 4½ pounds of potentially-fatal fentanyl and 3½ ounces of cocaine when Bergen County narcotics detectives busted him, authorities said.

Jose Restrepo-Velez, 49, of Roselle Park, was taken into custody after they stopped his car in Hackensack and found the drugs, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, March 27.

Restrepo-Velez had sold more than six ounces of fentanyl and cocaine to an undercover detective with his Narcotic Task Force earlier this month, the prosecutor said.

He's been held in the Bergen County Jail since the March 22 arrest, charged with major fentanyl- and cocaine-selling and possession counts, records show.

Musella thanked Hackensack police for their assistance in the investigation.

