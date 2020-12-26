COVID Vaccinations By Appointment Begin For Paid, Volunteer Health Care Workers In Bergen

COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed by appointment only beginning this Monday, Dec. 28, to paid and volunteer Bergen County Category 1A health care workers, County Executive Jim Tedesco announced Saturday.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and all other Category 1A health care workers from Bergen County can get doses at the county's Alternative Care Facility, a field hospital wing constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers with help from FEMA earlier this year on the campus of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Tedesco said.

The 1,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine "will serve Bergen County category 1A healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 through their employer or the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care (LTC) Program administered through CVS and Walgreens," the county executive said.

The list of recipients (see below) includes "any paid or unpaid person working or volunteering in a 'healthcare setting' who may have direct or indirect contact with infectious persons or materials," he said.

"Eligible category 1A healthcare workers must live in Bergen County or work in a Bergen County category 1A health care facility," Tedesco said.

HERE's WHAT YOU DO:

1. Eligible Category 1A health care workers should register for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.BergenCOVIDVaccine.com.

2. Appointments will be at offered at varying times, including weekends, to accommodate schedules.

3. You must show a professional license, employer ID or a paystub showing employment by category when you arrive.

Eligible Category 1A health care workers include:

doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, any other licensed or registered health professionals;

EMS workers and paramedics;

funeral staff, mortuary staff, coroners and staff;

staff in areas of facility management, security, food services, environmental services, administrative services, human resources, reception, language services, information technology, laboratory and other support areas;

community health workers/promoters, doulas, health educators, public health professionals, trainees, students, volunteers, essential caregivers;

vaccinating site staff and contractors.

“It is essential that those on the frontlines in our fight against the virus receive the vaccine as fast as humanly possible,” Tedesco said.

Bergen New Bridge recently received designation from the state health department to serve as one of the first “initial distribution points” in New Jersey for the Moderna vaccine, the county executive said.

It can distribute more than 300 vaccinations per day, he said.

COVID-19 vaccines "will continue to be rolled out in phases and the County of Bergen in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will continue to work closely with federal, state and local partners," Tedesco said.

After the first group's vaccinations are completed, the 1B category of essential workers and then the 1C category of adults 65+ with high-risk medical conditions will follow, he said.

The NJ Department of Health will decide when that will be.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.