COVID-19: New Jersey Announces 6 New Cases Including Teen, Bringing Total To 29

New Jersey's total presumed positive cases of coronavirus rose to a total of 29 Thursday, state officials said.
Most of those cases are in Bergen County (13), where a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, they said at a briefing.
Despite the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the risk to New Jersey resident remains low, New Jersey Health Department Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli said.
The new patients with unknown statuses include:
- Englewood : 16-year-old girl at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Montclair : 66-year-old woman, hospitalized at Mountainside Hospital
- Butler : 51-year-old man, hospitalized at Chilton Medical Center, does have exposure to COVID-19
- Bridgewater : 23-year-old man, may have been exposed through close contact with PA resident, presumed presumptive positive
- Manalapan : 54-year-old man, hospitalized at Central State
- Teaneck : Unknown female, specimens collected at Holy Name Medical Center, exposed to confirmed case at synagogue carnival. Notified NYDOH, all attendees of March 1 carnival should be self-quarentined.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cancelation of all public gatherings throughout New Jersey of more than 250 individuals. These include concerts, sporting events and parades. He urged keeping a six-foot buffer between others.
Several New Jersey schools were temporarily closed or transitioning to remote learning.
State officials have started assigning risk levels to counties ranging from low, to moderate, to high. Number denotes cases per county:
- Bergen County (13) Moderate risk
- Burlington County (2): None to minimal
- Camden (1): None to minimal
- Hudson County (1): None to minimal
- Middlesex County (2): None to minimal
- Monmouth County (5): Above minimal but note quite moderate.
- Passaic County (1): None to minimal
- Union County (1): None to minimal
- Essex County (1): None to minimal
- Morris County (1): None to minimal
- Somerset County (1): None to minimal
CHECK BACK FOR MORE.
