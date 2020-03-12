COVID-19: New Jersey Announces 6 New Cases Including Teen, Bringing Total To 29

New Jersey's total presumed positive cases of coronavirus rose to a total of 29 Thursday, state officials said.

Most of those cases are in Bergen County (13), where a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, they said at a briefing.

Despite the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the risk to New Jersey resident remains low, New Jersey Health Department Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli said.

The new patients with unknown statuses include:

Englewood : 16-year-old girl at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

: 16-year-old girl at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center Montclair : 66-year-old woman, hospitalized at Mountainside Hospital

: 66-year-old woman, hospitalized at Mountainside Hospital Butler : 51-year-old man, hospitalized at Chilton Medical Center, does have exposure to COVID-19

: 51-year-old man, hospitalized at Chilton Medical Center, does have exposure to COVID-19 Bridgewater : 23-year-old man, may have been exposed through close contact with PA resident, presumed presumptive positive

: 23-year-old man, may have been exposed through close contact with PA resident, presumed presumptive positive Manalapan : 54-year-old man, hospitalized at Central State

: 54-year-old man, hospitalized at Central State Teaneck : Unknown female, specimens collected at Holy Name Medical Center, exposed to confirmed case at synagogue carnival. Notified NYDOH, all attendees of March 1 carnival should be self-quarentined.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cancelation of all public gatherings throughout New Jersey of more than 250 individuals. These include concerts, sporting events and parades. He urged keeping a six-foot buffer between others.

Several New Jersey schools were temporarily closed or transitioning to remote learning.

State officials have started assigning risk levels to counties ranging from low, to moderate, to high. Number denotes cases per county:

Bergen County (13) Moderate risk

Burlington County (2): None to minimal

Camden (1): None to minimal

Hudson County (1): None to minimal

Middlesex County (2): None to minimal

Monmouth County (5): Above minimal but note quite moderate.

Passaic County (1): None to minimal

Union County (1): None to minimal

Essex County (1): None to minimal

Morris County (1): None to minimal

Somerset County (1): None to minimal

