COVID-19: First Case Announced In Hackensack

A Hackensack woman was the city's first presumed positive case of COVID-19, city officials said Monday night.

The 49-year-old woman was discharged from a local hospital and recovering in self-quarantine at her home.

The news comes just after Bergen County Jim Tedesco announced a new executive order closing malls and most other businesses effective Tuesday night.

As of Monday afternoon there were 178 coronavirus cases in the state, with 32 in Bergen County -- by far the most statewide.

