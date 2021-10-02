Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Daily Voice
Coffee With A Cop: Bergen Sheriff Adds Twist To Help Veterans, Homeless In Need

Jerry DeMarco
The Bergen County Sheriff's Coat Drive
The Bergen County Sheriff's Coat Drive Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton is adding a layer to the popular “coffee with a cop” campaign -- both literally and figuratively.

Cureton is asking residents and merchants to bring along a new or slightly used coat -- to be donated to help veterans in need and the homeless stay warm -- in exchange for some chit-chat and java.

“We’re also collecting hats, scarves and gloves,” the sheriff said.

The next meetup will be Thursday at the Wawa at 505 South River Street in Hackensack from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Another is set for Feb. 20 at the Liberty Commons near Marshalls on southbound Route 17 in East Rutherford from 9 a.m. to noon.

The sheriff thanked Wawa of South River Street for donating the Joe.

Thanks to Wawa for the free java.

BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

