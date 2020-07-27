Brand New Rankings: Best Places To Live In All Of NJ

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in New Jersey.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Princeton came in at No. 1, with Princeton Junction following at No. 2.

Upper Montclair was listed as the third best place to live in New Jersey, and is described as a family-friendly area with plenty of parks and great schools.

Here are other top 15 places to live in New Jersey.

4: Ridgewood

5: Mountain Lakes

6: Princeton Meadows

7. Springdale

8. Monmouth Junction

9.Westfield

10. New Providence

11. Short Hills

12. Haddonfield

13. Glen Rock

14. Allendale

15. Summit

16. Livingston

17. Metuchen

18. Ho-Ho-Kus

19. Bernards Township

20. Berkeley Heights

