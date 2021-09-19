Bomb Threat Locks Down Teterboro Airport Ahead Of UN General Assembly's Return

A bomb threat temporarily locked down Teterboro Airport in advance of this week's U.N. General Assembly in Manhattan, authorities confirmed.

They didn't immediately say whether Port Authority police bomb dogs found anything during a hour-long search of the airport's four private aviation companies -- known as fixed base operators (or FBOs) -- early Sunday.

The call had come into Bergen County dispatch around 6 a.m., responders said.

Moonachie Avenue and Fred Wehran Drive were closed, as well.

World leaders from 132 countries will convene at the U.N. Secretariat Building along the East River on East 42nd beginning Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is among those expected to address the 76th session of the international assembly, which is meeting in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

World leaders and their entourages have been flying in to various metropolitan area airports in advance of the high-profile week.

