Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Queens Driver In Stolen Car: Prosecutor

Bergen County drug detectives caught a Queens driver with a criminal history driving a car stolen out of Florida, authorities said.

Wilbert Toussaint, 31, of Jamaica was released pending court action following his arrest on receiving stolen property charges, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Investigators working a drug case stopped Touissant at an undisclosed location.

They "were able to confirm the vehicle was reported stolen

from Clay County, Florida on February 16, 2023," Musella said.

Toussaint's record includes charges a decade ago for selling fake credit cards in Montgomery County, PA, in February 2013. He got probation, had to complete 60 hours of community service and was fined $300 in exchange for a guilty plea, records show.

