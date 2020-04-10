Beloved Hackensack Italian Market Owner Vincenzo Martino Dies At 87

He was a warm man with a huge heart and, true to his Sicilian heritage, made sure that everyone was well-fed. That’s how many will remember Vincenzo Martino of Hackensack, who died Wednesday. He was 87.

Born in the Parlermo community of Alia, Martino lived for 10 years with his wife, Concetta, and family in Germany before coming to America, settling in Hackensack and opening what became a North Jersey landmark nearly 50 years ago: Martino’s Grocery on Lodi Street.

Everyone who patronized Martino’s had a favorite, whether it was the zucchini pie, the homemade ravioli or the meatballs in marinara sauce (not gravy). For dessert – what else? Cannoles .

Vincenzo and Concetta, 80, rose early each morning to get the pots going and start mixing, mashing and scratching ingredients together before their countless loyal customers arrived – many of them first responders, business-suited folk from the Bergen County courthouse or more casually-clad newspeople from the Record, among others.

The Martino children worked at their parents' market -- of course. After all, what kind of Italian-American business would Martino’s be without family – or the familiar Blessed Mother on the half shell out front?

Often it was takeout. If you had time, wall-poster Italian saints – both religious and cultural -- looked on as you savored every bite in family-style seating out front or in back.

Martino’s faith was strong and his devotion deep, especially to Madonna delle Grazie, the patroness of his hometown, loved ones said.

He was also fiercely dedicated to the many who weren’t merely his customers but amici .

Ina Martorana called Martino “a man with a big heart, generous, loving.”

“He was such a kind soul and took us in like his own family,” said Lexi McCluskey.

“He was always ready to help and would go out of his way to help others,” daughter Connie Martino said. “Even people that he didn't know that came to my father for help.”

“Every time I would walk into his restaurant, I would be greeted by a warm embrace and a kiss on both cheeks,” Anthony Scillia recalled. “We would spend some time talking.

“I would practice my Italian when we were together. He would tell me stories about being stationed in my family’s town of Capizzi when he was in the military," Scillia said. "He would make sure you were well feed and happy. He would always say, ‘Everything OK?’

“Everything was always okay when I was at Martino’s. It was like I was in my grandparents’ kitchen.”

Vincenzo and Connie were for 64 years. They had four children: Sal, Connie Martino, Giocchina Martino and Calogera Nicastro, along with 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Vincenzo had three sisters, one deceased brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

The coronavirus has kept the Martino from having a proper funeral. They expect at some point to formally celebrate the life of a devoted husband, dad, nonno , great-grandfather, hero, businessman and friend.

Riposo in pace.

