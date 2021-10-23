Bark Knights: Bergen Sheriff's K-9s Put On A Show

Every dog has his day, they say, and the four-legged members of the Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit shared theirs on Saturday with dozens of mostly young attendees and their parents at Overpeck Park.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton joined the event, as a dozen highly-trained canines handled by two sergeants, seven officers and the lieutenant in charge of the unit raised the woof.

They got a big round of a paws from the kids, who received collectible cards of the officers and entered raffles to win unit t-shirts and a Chromebook.

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, which handles a variety of high-leverage responsibilities.

The pooches' primary function has been to provide safety and security at the county jail and Justice Complex and during major area events. But they do much more.

The K-9 teams assist the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies both within the county and throughout the state.

That could involve sniffing out explosives or drugs, tracking down criminals or missing persons or searching for evidence -- including dead bodies -- to name some.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office, in fact, is one of only two agencies in all of New Jersey that have certified cadaver detection dogs available 24/7. It also operates its own canine training academy in Wallington.

Then there's the public relations aspect. Youngsters and their folks who attended Saturday's event witnessed demonstrations and enjoyed a variety of rides, along with music, food and drink.

