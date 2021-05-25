Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Feds, Locals Smash Burglary Crew That Targeted Asians In NJ, PA
'Attack On NYC': Lodi Used Car Salesman Made Bogus Threats, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Miguel Baez
Miguel Baez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A used-car salesman from Lodi sent texts to police of an attack that he said was “set to take place” in New York City, said authorities who charged him with causing a false public alarm.

Authorities zeroed in on Miguel Baez, 43, after police received a text from a caller using an ID anonymizer, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Working with police from Franklin Lakes, Little Ferry and Lodi, members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit “quickly determined that several such messages were sent but they were all false and there was no such threat,” the prosecutor said.

Baez was arrested Monday, charged and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

