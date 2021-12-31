Arson Suspected In Hackensack Apartment Fire, Responders Say

A pack of matches reportedly found outside a Hackensack apartment that was destroyed by fire brought arson investigators.

Hackensack firefighters said they had the two-alarm, fifth-floor blaze at The Newport Apartments on Prospect Street under control within a half hour after it ignited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported, they said. Units above and below sustained some damage.

Mutual aid fire companies from Englewood and Teaneck assisted. A Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance also was on standby.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was notified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.