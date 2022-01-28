APARTMENT RAID: Large Cache Of Coke, Trio Of Tasers Seized, Hackensack Repeat Offender Jailed

A SWAT-backed drug raid on a Hackensack ex-con’s apartment turned up “a large amount” of cocaine, as well as three Tasers, authorities said Friday.

Howard M. Harper, 41, was arrested on drug and weapons charges Tuesday following a warranted raid on his Quail Heights apartment on Prospect Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The SWAT team-backed raid was part of a joint investigation that Musella said his Narcotics Task Force detectives were conducting with Hackensack police.

Harper has a criminal history covering nearly all of his adult life, records show.

These include arrests for:

drugs in Hackensack 2001 and Teaneck in 2008;

weapons in 2005, also in Hackensack;

simple assault in Hackensack in 2010;

assaulting Englewood police, resisting arrest and obstruction in 2012;

stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order in Little Ferry in 2017.

Harper spent five days in the Bergen County Jail last summer after being arrested on aggravated assault charges in River Edge.

He remained in the county lockup on Friday after a Superior Court judge in Hackensack ruled that he be held pending further court action on the first-degree drug and second-degree weapons charges.

Musella thanked city police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team for their assistance in the investigation and arrest.

