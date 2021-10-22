Alec Baldwin Shooting: What Makes Prop Guns Dangerous?

One crew member was killed and another wounded when actor Alec Baldwin fired a blank gun on the set of his latest movie in New Mexico, raising the question in some people's minds: What makes prop guns dangerous?

Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography for "Rust," was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque on Thursday after being airlifted from the set, according to multiple reports citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Writer/Director Joel Souza, 48, reportedly was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Sante Fe.

A distraught Baldwin, 63, who is also the film's producer, was photographed in tears while talking on a cellphone outside the sheriff's office.

The set of the Western was locked down as an investigation continued into, among other things, what type of projectile was fired and whether it was, indeed, an accident, sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos told reporters.

It's happened before.

Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died after he was shot in 1993 with a blank gun that mistakenly contained a live round. Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally killed himself with a blank shot to the head on the set of the TV series "Cover Up" in 1984.

Movie prop guns are often real and not the type used in stage productions. The blank cartridges that they fire don't have a bullet at the tip, but they're still propelled by ignited gun powder.

This produces the muzzle flash, bang and recoil, along with an ejected shell, as well as wadding used to stop the gunpowder and superheated gas -- all of which can be dangerous to anyone who's too close to the barrel.

READ MORE: What are prop guns and why are they dangerous?

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.