Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Bloomingdale Man, 21, Wounded In Paterson Drive-By
News

Alec Baldwin Shooting: What Makes Prop Guns Dangerous?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alec Baldwin at the U.S. Open in Forest Hills in 2011.
Alec Baldwin at the U.S. Open in Forest Hills in 2011. Photo Credit: Edwin Martinez from The Bronx, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

One crew member was killed and another wounded when actor Alec Baldwin fired a blank gun on the set of his latest movie in New Mexico, raising the question in some people's minds: What makes prop guns dangerous?

Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography for "Rust," was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque on Thursday after being airlifted from the set, according to multiple reports citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Writer/Director Joel Souza, 48, reportedly was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Sante Fe.

A distraught Baldwin, 63, who is also the film's producer, was photographed in tears while talking on a cellphone outside the sheriff's office.

The set of the Western was locked down as an investigation continued into, among other things, what type of projectile was fired and whether it was, indeed, an accident, sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos told reporters.

It's happened before.

Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died after he was shot in 1993 with a blank gun that mistakenly contained a live round. Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally killed himself with a blank shot to the head on the set of the TV series "Cover Up" in 1984.

Movie prop guns are often real and not the type used in stage productions. The blank cartridges that they fire don't have a bullet at the tip, but they're still propelled by ignited gun powder.

This produces the muzzle flash, bang and recoil, along with an ejected shell, as well as wadding used to stop the gunpowder and superheated gas -- all of which can be dangerous to anyone who's too close to the barrel.

READ MORE: What are prop guns and why are they dangerous?

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.