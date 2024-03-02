New Jersey E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Raw Cheese Product, CDC Says

Eleven people were sickened by Raw Farm's Raw Cheddar cheese products, both original and jalapeno-flavored, the CDC said.

"Whole genome sequencing analysis of E. coli isolates from ill people shows that they are all closely related genetically to each other," the FDA said.

"This means that people in this outbreak are likely to share a common source of infection."

Five people were hospitalized.

The product was recalled by Raw Farm on Feb. 16, but on Feb. 26, the company withdrew the voluntary recall.

