Need A Real ID Fast? Here’s Who Qualifies For NJ’s Emergency Appointment Program

The move comes ahead of the May 7, TSA deadline requiring REAL ID-compliant identification for domestic air travel.

“Anticipating the recent increase in demand... we have made many additional accommodations to service as many customers with REAL ID as possible,” Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd said.

The program is only for customers who:

Need to fly within 14 days due to a life-or-death emergency or urgent travel

Do not already have a REAL ID or another TSA-approved form of ID (like a passport)

Appointments will be:

Held only at the NJMVC’s Trenton Regional Center

Scheduled individually, not through the usual online portal

Very limited, with no guarantee of availability

To qualify, customers must submit documentation of their emergency and meet REAL ID requirements, including:

Two proofs of residential address

One verifiable Social Security number

Identity documents adding up to 6 REAL ID points

An $80 shipping fee will apply to expedite delivery of the REAL ID within a few business days.

Customers can find full eligibility requirements, documents checklists, and more at REALID.nj.gov.

REAL ID services will continue to be available at Licensing Centers and through Mobile Units even after the federal enforcement date.

