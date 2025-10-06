Musician Finds Christmas Music In Jewish Magazine — And Rabbi's Response Is Comedy Gold

The accidental carol appeared in the Fall 2025 edition of "Jewish Action," the Orthodox Union–run magazine, and quickly became the talk of Jewish social media after Jake Palefski, allegedly a New Rochelle, NY native, shared his hilarious discovery (click here and scroll down to watch his video).

“I came home from [synagogue] and grabbed the closest, easiest reading material, which happened to be Jewish Action,” Palefski said in his now-viral clip. “I flip open to an article that seemed interesting."

It was about the cantor's evolving role. At the top of the article, there was some sheet music that Palefski tried figuring out by humming to myself. He found a C, an F, and some eighth notes.

In the video, Palefski plays along on his guitar, and the unmistakable Christmas melody comes out.

"That’s what they put there," Palefski said in closing his video. "'We Wish You a Merry Christmas.'"

The internet lit up faster than a menorah on night eight, with Palefski's video quickly being passed around in various group chats. Within hours, the video landed in front of Orthodox Union officials — including "Jewish Action’s" own editors.

Rabbi Gil Student, Director of Jewish Media and Publications for the Orthodox Union, stepped in with a response video that was equal parts apology and comedy sketch.

“So let me tell you the difference between Nechama Carmel, the magazine’s editor, and me,” Student said. “I find this innocent mistake absolutely hilarious. I literally laughed out loud. Nechama finds it horrifying. She takes the magazine and really everything very seriously. Any mistake that creeps in absolutely horrifies her and she gets very annoyed when I laugh about things like this, so we’re all to blame for this mistake.”

Student didn’t stop there. “Nechama and I are to blame for not catching it. My mother is to blame for letting me drop piano lessons when I was 10 so now I can’t read sheet music. It’s also the fault of our Bais Yaakov graduate graphic designer for pulling sheet music off of clip art rather than taking it from a pirate Jewish music site like a normal person. And it’s the fault of you, the Jewish reader, for even knowing Christmas music — what’s that about?”

The rabbi wrapped up his tongue-in-cheek mea culpa with a perfectly ironic send-off: “For Nechama’s sake, please accept our apologies and our commitment that nothing like this will happen again. Please send all of your complaints to me because I find them endlessly entertaining. Thank you for your understanding. I wish everyone an easy fast... 'and a happy new year.'"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.