Multiple $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen County: Here's Where

Bergen County is home to a string of big lottery wins this month, with lucky tickets totaling $270,000 sold at convenience stores, gas stations, and a Walmart.

Cecilia Levine
According to the New Jersey Lottery, three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased in the county on Monday, Sept. 1:

  • 7-Eleven #39387, 67 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus

  • 7-Eleven #18609, 1605 Lemoine Ave., Fort Lee

Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Quick Chek #101, 40 Route 17 North, Ramsey.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, Bergen County players scored three more big wins:

  • $10,000 Bingo Times 10 ticket at Foster Stationery, 465 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield
  • $10,000 Neon 9’s ticket at Walmart #3159, 1 Teterboro Landing Drive, Teterboro
  • $50,000 Powerball ticket at Rt. 4 Petroleum LLC, 70 Route 4 East, Englewood

All prizes have yet to be claimed, and winners are urged to sign their tickets and contact lottery officials.

