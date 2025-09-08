Multiple $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen County: Here's Where

According to the New Jersey Lottery, three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased in the county on Monday, Sept. 1:

7-Eleven #39387, 67 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus

7-Eleven #18609, 1605 Lemoine Ave., Fort Lee

Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Quick Chek #101, 40 Route 17 North, Ramsey.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, Bergen County players scored three more big wins:

$10,000 Bingo Times 10 ticket at Foster Stationery, 465 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield

$10,000 Neon 9’s ticket at Walmart #3159, 1 Teterboro Landing Drive, Teterboro

$50,000 Powerball ticket at Rt. 4 Petroleum LLC, 70 Route 4 East, Englewood

All prizes have yet to be claimed, and winners are urged to sign their tickets and contact lottery officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.