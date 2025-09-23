MTV Cancels Cult-Favorite Series After 9 Seasons

Host Nev Schulman made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 22, alongside former co-host Max Joseph, who left the series after Season 7. Joseph said he had been preparing to return.

“Thank you for being a part of this, for turning what was an idea and a documentary into a global conversation about curiosity, compassion, and really setting a higher standard for how we should treat people and treat ourselves,” Schulman told fans.

The series, which first aired in 2012, followed Schulman and Joseph as they brought together people who had only interacted online — often exposing shocking truths about those behind the screen.

Some of the most memorable episodes left fans stunned. In “Antwane & Tony,” Antwane had been speaking to a man named Tony for years. When Schulman and Joseph tracked down the truth with help from Antwane’s cousin, the episode quickly became one of the show’s most infamous cases.

Another unforgettable episode, “John & Kelsey,” featured one of the most shocking reveals in "Catfish" history. John believed he was speaking to a woman named Kelsey, only to discover she was actually a serial catfisher named Adam.

For more than a decade, the series captivated viewers with dramatic confrontations, internet mysteries, and unforgettable reveals that helped shape online dating culture as fans know it today.

