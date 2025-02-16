More Than 50,000 NJ Residents Without Power As Fierce Winds Sweep Through

According to the PSE&G outage center, the following areas were in the dark as of 9:15 p.m:
- Burlington County: 7,735 customers
- Camden County: 5,175
- Mercer County: 1,232
According to JCP&L, the same was true for the following customers:
- Hunterdon County: 2,167
- Mercer County: 1,215
- Monmouth County: 13,096
- Ocean County: 28,243 - Barnegat, 4,000; Jackson, 5,000; Lakewood, 4,800; Ocean Township, 5,200; Toms River, 4,600.
- Sussex County: 1,000
Restoration times are varied.
The highest wind gust in the state was 71 mph, clocked at Atlantic City Airport, according to the National Weather Sevice.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.