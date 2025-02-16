More Than 50,000 NJ Residents Without Power As Fierce Winds Sweep Through

According to the PSE&G outage center, the following areas were in the dark as of 9:15 p.m:

Burlington County: 7,735 customers

Camden County: 5,175

Mercer County: 1,232

According to JCP&L, the same was true for the following customers:

Hunterdon County: 2,167

Mercer County: 1,215

Monmouth County: 13,096

Ocean County: 28,243 - Barnegat, 4,000; Jackson, 5,000; Lakewood, 4,800; Ocean Township, 5,200; Toms River, 4,600.

Sussex County: 1,000

Restoration times are varied.

The highest wind gust in the state was 71 mph, clocked at Atlantic City Airport, according to the National Weather Sevice.

