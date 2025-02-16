Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 42°

More Than 50,000 NJ Residents Without Power As Fierce Winds Sweep Through

More than 50,000 New Jersey residents are without power as winds up to 60 mph sweep across the region Sunday, Feb. 15.

A storm with intense wind gusts is headed to New Jersey Sunday afternoon into Monday.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
According to the PSE&G outage center, the following areas were in the dark as of 9:15 p.m:

  • Burlington County: 7,735 customers
  • Camden County: 5,175
  • Mercer County: 1,232

According to JCP&L, the same was true for the following customers:

  • Hunterdon County: 2,167
  • Mercer County: 1,215
  • Monmouth County: 13,096
  • Ocean County: 28,243 - Barnegat, 4,000; Jackson, 5,000; Lakewood, 4,800; Ocean Township, 5,200; Toms River, 4,600.
  • Sussex County: 1,000

Restoration times are varied.

The highest wind gust in the state was 71 mph, clocked at Atlantic City Airport, according to the National Weather Sevice.

