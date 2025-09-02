The winning numbers for Sept. 1 were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play multiplier of 3x, according to the Powerball website.

New Jersey Lottery officials were expected to announce where the tickets were sold Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The $1 million tickets matched all five white balls but missed the red Powerball. No one won the jackpot, which now stands at an estimated $1.30 billion for Wednesday, Sept. 3, with a cash value of $589 million, officials said.

In addition to the two New Jersey winners, $1 million tickets were sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Two $2 million Power Play winners came from Montana and North Carolina, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot ranks among the largest in Powerball history, drawing nationwide attention as players rush to grab tickets before the next drawing.

