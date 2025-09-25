Mikie Sherrill's Military Records Were Just Leaked To Ciattarelli — Dems Demand Answers

The leaked records apparently showed Sherrill was implicated in a 1994 cheating scandal at the U.S. Naval Academy that involved about 130 midshipmen, according to the New Jersey Globe. She was allegedly punished by being prohibited from walking at her commencement ceremony.

Ciattarelli responded in a statement Thursday, Sept. 25 calling Sherrill’s admission “both stunning and deeply disturbing.” He added: “For eight years, Mikie Sherrill has built her entire political brand around her time at the Naval Academy and in the Navy, all the while concealing her involvement in the scandal and her punishment. The people of New Jersey deserve complete and total transparency.”

Sherill spoke out, saying: "The Trump admin illegally leaked my unredacted personnel file to Jack Ciattarelli's allies to try to smear me. The full force of the federal government is being weaponized to defeat me — I’m asking you to help me fight back!"

The Dems pushed back, with Gov. Phil Murphy weighing in:

One thing is clear — Ciattarelli is scared of @MikieSherrill winning and that's why he's resorting to gutter tactics. Jack had his allies illegally leak her Social Security number, home address, and personal insurance info in a desperate attempt to smear her military record.

In a letter signed by Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Robert Menendez, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., Rep. Donald Norcross, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, and others, lawmakers called the disclosure “a serious violation of privacy” that exposed Sherrill’s Social Security number and family details. They described the release as “a dangerous and corrupt attempt to weaponize the federal government for political purposes and meddle in New Jersey’s fall elections.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also pressed for an investigation, saying the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) disclosed Sherrill’s full record without authorization on Sept. 22.

The information was provided to a Republican operative and given to GOP candidate Ciattarelli, who is running against Sherrill in the Nov. 4 gubernatorial election, Garcia wrote.

“This stunning failure to protect the privacy of an American veteran and Member of Congress necessitates a swift response,” Garcia said in his Sept. 25 letter to NARA’s inspector general.

Both letters stressed that NARA requires explicit authorization from a veteran or next of kin before releasing records and only allows limited public information. Sherrill, a Navy veteran, made no such authorization, lawmakers said.

According to Politico, the National Personnel Records Center issued a statement saying that the tech who handled the records request didn't follow procedures.

