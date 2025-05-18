Crash After Mechanical Failure

The "Cuauhtémoc", a Mexican Navy training ship, had just departed from Pier 17 when it lost steering control around 8:26 p.m., according to the NYPD and preliminary findings from the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY, and NYC Department of Transportation. The ship drifted into the Brooklyn Bridge, where its masts struck the structure and snapped apart.

The vessel was carrying 277 people. Nineteen were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. Eleven were in delicate condition and nine others were stable, according to Mexico’s Navy. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cadet Killed On Mast Identified As América Yamilet Sánchez

One of the victims was 20-year-old América Yamilet Sánchez, a cadet from Xalapa, Veracruz. Her death was confirmed by Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle García and multiple Mexican media outlets. Sánchez had been standing on the ship’s rigging when the collision occurred, reports said.

She was a standout swimmer and top student at the Heroica Escuela Naval Militar, Mexico’s naval academy based in Antón Lizardo. Sánchez arrived in New York on May 13 as part of the Cuauhtémoc’s international tour celebrating the Bicentennial of the Consolidation of the Independence of the Seas.

Her last Facebook post was NY selfie just hours before the fatal crash.

Second Victim Identified As Adal Jair Marcos

Local media identified the second victim as Adal Jair Marcos, 22, originally from Oaxaca. Known to friends as “Marcos” or “Tyson,” he had reportedly been living in Puebla and had spent the last nine months at sea visiting ports around the world.

Marcos was on the same mast as Sánchez during the crash, Oro Noticias reports. He had been en route to Iceland with the crew on the next leg of the tour.

Mexico Mourns Its Fallen Cadets

Governor Nahle honored Sánchez in a statement on X, writing, “I deeply regret the passing of Veracruz cadet América Yamilet Sánchez. My love, support, and solidarity go out to her family.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum also offered condolences following the deaths of the two sailors.

Mexico’s Navy has pledged to return both bodies to their families as quickly as possible.

Investigation Underway

The Cuauhtémoc, a flagship of Mexico’s naval training fleet, had departed from Cozumel on May 4. It was scheduled to visit 22 ports across 15 countries during its 170-day voyage.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

