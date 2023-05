At 11:20 a.m., store personnel and security said five Black men wearing face masks entered the store and took 23 clothing items, ripping them from their security devices, police said.

One of the suspects reached to his side and said he had a gun, though no firearm was displayed, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information can call 1-844-466-6789 or make an anonymous tip here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.