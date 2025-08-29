Man Used 8 Different Phone Numbers To Sexually Extort Victim, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Robert J. Meserve III, 37, of Plymouth, MA, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 27, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

In June 2025, the Cyber Crimes Unit received information about alleged sexual extortion, Musella said. An adult victim reported receiving multiple calls and threatening messages from eight unknown phone numbers over several weeks. The messages included sending — then deleting — nude and sexual images of the victim, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators determined the messages were designed to coerce the victim into a sexual relationship by threatening to expose explicit photos and/or videos, Musella said. Detectives ultimately traced the activity to Meserve, who was acquainted with the victim, the prosecutor said.

The investigation also revealed that in January 2025, Meserve used the internet to share digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, prosecutors said.

With assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and United States Marshals Service, detectives from the BCPO traveled to Massachusetts, located Meserve, arrested him, and executed a search warrant at his Plymouth residence, Musella said.

Meserve was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, third-degree sexual extortion, fourth-degree terroristic threats, and fourth-degree stalking.

He is being held at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Bergen County, according to Musella.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.