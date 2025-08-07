‘Lyme Disease Is Everywhere In NJ,’ Health Officials Warn Amid Tick Surge

“If you remove a blacklegged tick, follow up with your health care provider for next steps,” NJDOH posted Tuesday, Aug. 5, on X.

The department’s latest graphic shows just how fast a tick can grow — and how long it takes to transmit Lyme. According to the CDC, Lyme disease is typically transmitted after a tick has been attached for 36 to 48 hours — but experts say it's not always that simple.

Tick Safety Tips From NJDOH:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting long clothing

Avoid tall grass

Check yourself thoroughly after spending time outdoors

If You Find A Tick:

Grab it close to the head

Pull out slowly

Disinfect the bite

For more info: cdc.gov/ticks/after-a-bite

