NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny announced Monday, Dec. 9, that 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who has ties to Maryland, is a suspect in connection with the murder. As of press time, he was not facing any charges, however, NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a news conference said he is a strong match to the description of the suspect identification.

Mangione's Facebook page shows that he is from Towson, MD and studied at the University of Pennsylvania. His X account shows he was going for his M.S.E. and B.S.E. in Computer Science at Penn. Mangione's LinkedIn page shows his most recent job as a data engineer at TrueCar.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, PA, after a citizen recognized him and called police. Chief Kenny credited the tipster and law enforcement for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

Dozens of people flocked to Mangione's Instagram account, many to support him, after news broke. Here are some of the comments:

KING 👑

The people is with you 🤍

Sometimes heroes don't wear a cap but a backpack...

True vigilante

Premeditated…life in prison. No hero. This is not how you fix anything. You had a long life to live now it will be in a cell the rest of your life.

The case has captivated public attention, with memes and speculation flooding platforms like X and Instagram, where Mangione quickly became a heartthrob and garnered the support of fellow Americans.

However, details surrounding Mangione’s connection to Thompson and a potential motive remain under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

