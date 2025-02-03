Lucky Bergen County 7-Eleven Stores Sell Two Big Lottery Wins

Between January 27 and February 2, New Jersey Lottery players struck gold with major prizes in draw games and Scratch-Offs at the following lucky locations:

Cresskill: A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #34554, located at 35 Madison Avenue.

Fair Lawn: A $10,000 Scratch-Off winner came from 7-Eleven #39225, at 31-28 Broadway.

Whether you’re a regular lotto player or just stopping by for coffee, these lucky 7-Elevens might just be the ticket to your next big win. Feeling inspired? Check your numbers and grab a ticket—it could be your turn next!

