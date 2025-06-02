Lottery Tickets Worth $20K Or More Sold In Bergen County: Here's Where

Three lucky lottery players in Bergen County are starting June with major wins—scoring a combined $291,666 from scratch-offs and draw games, officials said.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the prizes were claimed between May 26 and June 1, with winning tickets sold in Bergenfield, Ridgewood, and River Vale.

$20,000 was won on a $20,000 Loaded scratch-off purchased at Bergenfield Deli and Grill, 393 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield, on May 26.

$221,666 came from a Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at Green Way Markets, 112 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, on May 28.

$50,000 was won on a $50,000 Jumbo Bucks ticket bought at Convenience Food Stop, 184 Rivervale Rd., River Vale, on June 1.

The New Jersey Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets and play responsibly. No wins were reported in Passaic County for the week.

