Cheer For These 23 New Jersey Athletes Representing Team USA At Paris Olympics

A total of 23 athletes from New Jersey have qualified for the Olympics and are ready to make their run at the gold when events kick off Friday, July 26.
- Paxten Aaronson, of Medford: Soccer
- Bam Adebayo, of Newark, and 2020 Olympian: Basketball
- Jack Alexy, of Morristown: Swimming
- Jackie Dubrovich, of Riverdale, a 2020 Olympian: Fencing
- Nic Fink, of Morristown, a 2020 Olympian: Swimming
- Amanda Golini, of Randolph: Field Hockey
- Jesse Grupper, of Upper Montclair: Sport Climbing
- Catarina Guimaraes, of Cranford: Para Track and Field
- Sam Mattis, of East Brunswick, a 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- Sydney McLaughlin Levrone, of Dunnellen, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- Keturah Orji, of Mount Olive, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- Morgan Pearson, of New Vernon, a 2020 Olympian: Triathlon
- Christie Raleigh Crossley, of Toms River: Para Swimming
- Molly Reckford, of Short Hills, a 2020 Olympian: Rowing
- Hezly Rivera, of Oradell: Gymnastics
- Mitchell Saron, of Ridgewood: Fencing
- Scottie Scheffler, of Ridgewood: Golf
- Elizabeth Tartakovsky, of Livingston: Fencing
- Curtis Thompson, of Florence, a 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- John Tolkin, of Chatham: Soccer
- Amy Wang, of Sewell: Table Tennis
- Jack Yonezuka, West Long Branch: Judo
California is the state with the most Olympic qualifiers (138), followed by Florida (46), then Texas (42).
