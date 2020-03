Health care workers at Hackensack University Medical Center don't have to go far to feel the love.

Someone put up a sign right outside of the Prospect Avenue hospital thanking them.

"Thank you healthcare workers <3," the sign reads. "You are heroes."

Got any photos you think will bring a smile to readers' faces? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

