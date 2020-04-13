Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Quarantine Cuts: Submit Your Photos To Daily Voice At-Home Haircut Competition

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chris DiGirolamo of Dumont gave himself a new 'do during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris DiGirolamo of Dumont gave himself a new 'do during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Credit: Chris DiGirolamo

With barber shops and hair salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, New Jerseyans have taken trimmers, err, matters into their own hands.

And we at Daily Voice want to see the results.

Email photos of your at-home haircuts to clevine@dailyvoice.com by Sunday, April 19 to be entered into the "Daily Voice At-Home Haircut Competition: Quarantine Cuts." Be sure to include your name, age (for kids) and town you're from in your email.

Before and after photos are best, but we will take what you have -- videos, too. Submissions from New Jersey residents only, please!

Voting begins Monday, April 20.

