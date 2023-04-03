Barbie Ferreira On 'Torturous' Bergen County Teen Years, Why She Left 'Euphoria'

A 26-year-old model and actress who got her start in Bergen County is sharing her story on a popular podcast for celebs — oh, and giving "Euphoria" fans the answer they've been waiting for.

Barbie Ferreira — who played Kat Hernandez on the HBO show — tells "Armchair Expert" hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Monday, April 3 episode why she left:

"I didn't want to be the fat best friend."

Further, Ferreira said her departure before the third season was a mutual decision, and that her character was slowly fading out.

"I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show," she added. "I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties [Sam Levinson and I] knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend."

Before delving into the juicy "Euphoria" details with Dax and Monica, Ferreira tells them how she begged her mom to move out of "rough" Queens, NY in middle school.

The family ultimately landed in Hackensack, and Ferreira launched her modeling career at the Garden State Plaza.

She had been working at the mall's American Apparel store — when she wasn't pursuing her passion for theater at the Boys and Girls Club — where she took the photos that would ultimately become her first modeling gig ever.

Well, it was unpaid, but it was a start. In 2016, Ferreira made headlines for an American Eagle body positivity campaign, and later, turned heads for her photos that surfaced in Target stores.

Ferreira tells Dax and Monica that her high school years were "torturous" ones, but ultimately paved the path to her road to Hollywood.

"Armchair Expert" debuted in 2018 and quickly became one of the most popular podcasts for celebrity interviews with 20 million listeners. Guests include Ashton Kutcher, Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry, Bill Gates, Johnny Knoxville and countless more.

Click here to listen to Barbie's episode.

