L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival Coming To Hackensack

The event runs Wednesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 22, at Foschini Park and supports L.E.A.D. — Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, a nonprofit that works to keep youth drug- and violence-free through school-based programs and outreach.

🎟️ Carnival Hours & Pricing are as follows:

Saturday and Sunday: 3 p.m. to close

Hours subject to change.

Gate admission: $5

Wristbands: $28.25 (includes admission if purchased online before Wednesday, June 18 at 4 p.m.)

3 to 6 tickets required per ride

Children must be at least 36” to ride most attractions

Rides will be provided by Reithoffer Shows.

🚨 Safety & Entry Policies

The following rules will be strictly enforced:

Anyone under 18 must be with a parent or guardian after 8 p.m.

Clear bag policy in effect — no backpacks permitted

No face coverings allowed (religious coverings are exempt)

All sales are final — no refunds will be issued

Parents riding with their children will also need to purchase ride tickets.

Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by police officers across the U.S. The organization is committed to protecting youth and communities from drugs, drug-related crime, cyberbullying, and violence.

To learn more about LEAD Fest and grab pre-sale wristbands, visit www.theleadfest.com.

