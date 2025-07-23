King Of The Block: Renovated Hackensack Home Sells For $70K Over Appraised Value

The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home at 431 W. Lookout Avenue hit the market on May 14 for $849,900, according to George Mikhael, the New Jersey realtor who represented the seller, a repeat investor client. Within a week, it was under contract for $920,000.

But the deal nearly fell apart.

“The appraisal came back at $850,000,” Mikhael said. “The buyer got nervous. The lender didn’t want to move forward. We asked for a second appraisal — still $850,000.”

With the deal on the line, Mikhael said he stepped in and went to work. “We negotiated $10,000 in seller credits to bring the price down to $920,000. In the end, the buyer paid $70,000 over the appraised value.”

So what made the home worth it?

Mikhael credits aggressive marketing, high-end finishes, and a top-tier location.

The property, which sits on an irregular lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, had been fully renovated, including a new natural gas line and oil tank removal. It’s also on a hill — “the king of the block” — making flooding virtually impossible.

“There’s low inventory in Hackensack,” he said. “Not a lot of people want to sell, so we didn’t let the market decide the price. We did.”

The home closed on July 3 and is now the newest comp for realtors and lenders in the area. Other agents have already reached out, hoping to use the sale as a benchmark.

“This shows the market is still hot,” Mikhael said. “And working with the right agent truly matters.”

